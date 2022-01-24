Life.Style.Live!

Radford’s Meat Market & Deli prepares special dishes for Meltdown Winter Ice Festival weekend: ‘Polar Plunge Burgers,’ ‘Baby Back Ribs’

Radford's Meat Market & Deli is a family-owned meat market based in Richmond, Indiana since 1989.











Jen Ferrell, owner of Radford’s Meat Market, joined us today to show us their “Polar Plunge Burgers” (AKA Filet Mignon burgers) and “Baby Back Ribs.”

These dishes are part of their special menu for the Meltdown Winter Ice Festival.

Here’s more about Radford’s:

Radford’s has a regional reputation for sourcing the finest meats with distinguished preparation. In addition to providing our customers with exceptional products in-store, we also offer event catering for multiple different audiences and occasions. From backyard barbecues to elegant five-course dinners, our meats and other exceptional dish options will bring delight and satisfaction to your table or event at an affordable price. We are located on the west and east sides of Richmond for your shopping convenience.

For more information visit, radfordsmeat.com.