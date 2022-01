Life.Style.Live!

Scientist Rick Crosslin gives a lesson in Limestone & Rock Layers

Scientist Rickcrosslin joined us today with a fun lesson on limestone, which is a famous Indiana natural resource recognized around the world as a valuable building and sculpting material.

Here are some more detailed lessons/videos:

Rick Crosslin Indiana Expeditions – Limestone

https://youtu.be/HJlnbwi-zao

Indiana Limestone

https://youtu.be/KmtGPBGkzbE

Limestone Model

https://youtu.be/GsugLsYdXLM