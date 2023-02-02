Life.Style.Live!

Shop local for your Valentine’s Day gifts from Indiana Owned

Spread the love and shop local this Valentine’s Day! Mel McMahon of Indiana Owned and Indiana Gifts joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to premiere this year’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide. Everything listed comes from a certified-local, Indiana-owned business. No matter if you are shopping for the love of your life, your galentine, or yourself, Indiana Owned has some great ideas.

This year’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide includes Indiana Owned members The Candle Daddy, CoasterStone, Kim’s Keylime Products, KJ Media Company, Mabel Grace Crafts, unsoaped, St. Elmo, Stomping Ground, Athlete Bouquets, Vino Mobile Bar, Hampton Design Studio, and The Aesthetics Lounge.

Visit indianaowned.com/gifts for the full gift guide.

Become a member at joinindianaowned.com.