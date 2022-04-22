Life.Style.Live!

Singer Spencer Day performs LIVE with “You Sure Took Your Time Finding Me”

Anyone feeling the Michael Buble’ vibes? We certainly are! Check out the sounds of Singer Spencer Day before his appearance at the Carmichael this weekend:

1) Spencer is performing two concerts at Feinstein’s at the Carmichael in Carmel, IN on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 after a successful debut in the venue last year.

2) His new album Broadway by Day from Club44 Records features theater songs not typically heard in a pop/jazz context, reimagining them with surprising and creative arrangements from swing to Latin.

3) Broadway by Day debuted as Amazon’s #1 on the “European Jazz” section and #2 on the Amazon best seller list in the “Vocalist” section. It just hit #3 on the Billboard Jazz chart.

4) Spencer is one of the most acclaimed young artists creating witty and sophisticated pop songs in the tradition of the classic American writers.

5) His previous release, 2018’s Angel City, was recorded will full orchestra at Capitol Studios. The hit single “72 and Sunny” had a video debuted by People.com. A special remix of the song was put into rotation by Sirius XM Chill and featured in DJ Kygo’s “Palm Tree Summer Playlist.”

You can follow Spencer on Instagram and Facebook at @SpencerDayMusic.