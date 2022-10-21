Life.Style.Live!

Skyline Club Indy Charity Social to benefit Grateful Rescue, raising money to help homeless animals

It’s time to “raise the ruff” for a great cause!

Skyline Club Indy’s Annual Charity Classic is set to benefit Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary and the Invited Employee Care Foundation this year.

The event is happening on November 19 at 6 p.m.

Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization that embraces homeless animals and provides rehabilitation, adoption and foster programs to place animals in loving homes. The Employee Care Foundation supports employees during times of financial hardship or crisis.

