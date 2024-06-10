2024 Indiana Kidney Walk at Conner Prairie

The annual Indiana Kidney Walk, hosted by the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana (NKFI), will take place at a new location this year, Conner Prairie in Fishers. The event aims to raise awareness about kidney disease and support those affected by it. Key activities include a free kidney screening for participants and various community-focused events.

Albert Ellis, a longtime participant and kidney transplant recipient, will be present to share his journey with kidney disease and his experience receiving a transplant. His story underscores the importance of events like the Kidney Walk in providing support and raising awareness.

Sarah Field, NKFI’s Development and Volunteer Specialist, outlines what attendees can expect. The walk is not only a fundraising event but also a community gathering to support kidney patients and their families. Activities include live entertainment, educational booths, and a special appearance by Billy the Kidney, the NKFI mascot.

One of the significant highlights of the event is the free Indiana Kidney Check Screening. This screening is designed to identify individuals at risk for kidney disease. It includes tests for blood pressure, blood sugar, and kidney function, as well as education on maintaining kidney health.

The National Kidney Foundation of Indiana, established in 1970, focuses on raising awareness about kidney disease, funding research, advocating for patients, and developing programs to improve the lives of kidney patients and transplant recipients. Their prevention initiatives, such as the Kidney Early Evaluation Program (KEEP), have been instrumental in identifying and educating high-risk individuals.

The Indiana Kidney Walk continues to be a vital event for the NKFI, promoting organ and tissue donation and providing crucial support to those affected by kidney disease. For more information, visit the NKFI website.