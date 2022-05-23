Life.Style.Live!

Spring Skin Care must-haves, how to up your fashion game

With spring upon us, it’s a perfect time to take a look at your beauty routine. Sherri French, lifestyle and parenting expert, joined us Monday with some smart and fun beauty ideas to up your beauty and fashion game this spring.

A skin care must have

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream – $100

Charlotte’s Magic Cream’s innovative, award-winning, best-selling moisturizer was originally created backstage to instantly prep and transform the look of models’ skin before fashion shows.

Loved by celebrities and supermodels, this revolutionary, results-driven formula is infused with a magic matrix of oils, my ‘magic 8’ of supercharged skincare ingredients to flood your complexion with moisture and transform the appearance of tired, dull skin for a glowing, dewy, plumper-looking canvas!

One Magic Cream is sold every 2 minutes*. (based on global sales 2021)

In clinical studies, skin was 200% firmer and 152% more elastic in just 8 weeks.

Make it even more magic and engrave the lid for just $8 to make this the perfect personalized beauty gift.

Available at CharlotteTilbury.com

Up your clothing game

Stitch Fix

No subscription required, prices range from $38-$500 per item with more than 1000 brands and styles · If you’re looking for an easy way to level up your Spring wardrobe, Stitch Fix is the perfect shopping solution. Get styled based on what you’re looking for from vacation-ready outfits to hopping on your favorite Spring trends.

It’s a personalized shopping experience built just for you, that blends the human touch of expert stylists with data science, making it simple to buy what you look and feel your best in.

Through a Fix, you’ll be able to discover and shop items hand-selected by a stylist that match your individual taste, size, and price range. You can even let your stylist know where you’ll be traveling so they can curate a Fix to suit your style and setting.

Your Fix is filled with five curated pieces to try on from the comfort of home. Shipping & returns are always free.

To get started with your personalized shopping experience, visit stitchfix.com.

Get a great blowout

Amika:

Double Agent 2-in-1 Blow Dryer + Straightening Brush – $150

Amika’s Double Agent 2-in-1 Blow Dryer + Straightening Brush combines the ease of a straightening brush with the efficiency of a blow dryer for a sleek and shiny finish.

This multi-tasking, blow dryer/straightening brush hybrid has three settings so you can customize your style:

Blow dryer setting – to go from damp to dry hair or retouch your blowout

Blow dryer + thermal brush combo – to go from damp to dry + sleek—simultaneously straightening + blow drying strands

Thermal brush setting – to straighten, finish or touch-up dry hair

Available at Sephora and loveamika.com

