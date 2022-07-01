Life.Style.Live!

Sugar Factory unveils new 4th of July Milkshake, showcases popular menu items

There is a new 4th of July Insane Milkshake now available at Sugar Factory!

It’s a limited edition blend of vanilla soft serve and cookie dough ice cream served in a patriotic vanilla frosted mug with a mix of red, white, and blue sugar crystals and candy stars, topped with whipped cream, strawberry-flavored rock candy, assorted fast food and cola gummies.

This festive treat will be available at Sugar Factory the entire month of July!

Edgar Carbajal and Tanner Claiborne, Sugar Factory general managers, joined us Friday on “Life. Style. Live!” to showcase their newest shake and some of their other popular menu items.

The Sugar Factory is located at 49 W Maryland St, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

For more information, click here.