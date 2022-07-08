Life.Style.Live!

The Inside Story behind the INDY ELEVEN Doggie Mascots

You know their names. You see them ON the Indy Eleven Soccer Field supporting the Boys in Blue– but did you know just HOW these doggie mascots came about?

Tom Dock, Noah’s Animal Hospitals, and OWNER of the mascots, shares the story:

The Indy Eleven soccer team is named for the 11 players on the field (“pitch”) but also to honor Indiana’s 11th Infantry Regiment from the Civil War. That regiment’s commander was Lew Wallace.

Lew Wallace went on to become an ambassador to the Ottoman Empire in the late 19th century. He gifted the Sultan two English Mastiffs.

Our live Mascots started with Indy Eleven in the fall of 2014, Indy Eleven’s first season. Our first pup, Loki, was the original Live Mascot and was known as “Victorio” when he performed his mascot duties.

From September 2014 until November 2018, Loki Victorio was the official live mascot.

Nike Victoria joined in the spring of 2016 and served until retiring in 2019.

Orion Indy and Andromeda (Andi) Eleven were started making appearances in the summer/fall of 2018. Orion Indy, Andi Eleven, and Nike shared duties throughout 2019. We retired Andi from service because the crowds and noise were too much for her. Nike continued with Orion in 2019 but had to be retired due to a medical condition

As we came out of the pandemic in 2021, Orion Indy was joined by Lord Kratos that spring. Both Lord Kratos and Orion Indy have shared the duties for the past 2 years.

Follow them on Facebook (IndyElevenMascots), Twitter (@IndyElevenMascots) and Instagram (@Indy11Mascots)