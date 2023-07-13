The Produce Moms: Celebrating watermelon and onions for a flavorful summer

The Produce Moms is a platform dedicated to promoting healthy eating and encouraging individuals and families to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their diets. Led by CEO Lori Taylor, the organization provides valuable resources, recipes, and tips to help people make the most of their produce choices. In this article, we will explore two exciting segments from The Produce Moms: celebrating National Watermelon Month and embracing National Grilling Month with onions.

Segment One: Celebrating National Watermelon Month

Watermelon is a quintessential summer fruit, and The Produce Moms knows how to elevate its enjoyment. They inspire families with creative ideas such as a Kids Watermelon Charcuterie Board, offering a fun and healthy snacking option for children. By arranging watermelon slices, along with other fresh fruits, cheese, and whole-grain crackers, this board becomes a delightful and nutritious treat for kids of all ages.

For those seeking a unique twist, The Produce Moms suggests trying their Chocolate-Covered Watermelon Bites. This recipe combines the juiciness of watermelon with the indulgence of chocolate, creating a deliciously sweet and salty summer bite that is sure to satisfy any craving.

For those who enjoy the vibrant flavors of salads, The Produce Moms presents the Spicy Watermelon Tomato Salad. This refreshing and zesty combination of watermelon, tomatoes, and spices offers a delightful blend of sweet and tangy notes, perfect for hot summer days.

(WISH Photos)

Segment Two: National Grilling Month with Onions

As National Grilling Month arrives, The Produce Moms embraces the versatility and flavor that onions bring to the grill. They provide a step-by-step guide on How to Cut and Grill Onions, ensuring that even novice cooks can master this essential skill. Grilled onions add a smoky and caramelized taste to any dish, making them a delightful addition to burgers, hot dogs, kebabs, and even salads.

The Produce Moms suggests Grilled Red Onion Chicken Mint Kebabs as a mouthwatering way to incorporate onions into a delicious summer meal. The combination of tender chicken, fresh mint, and grilled red onions creates a burst of flavors that is both satisfying and nutritious.

The Produce Moms continues to inspire individuals and families to embrace the abundance of fresh produce available during the summer months. From creative watermelon recipes to grilling onions to perfection, they provide valuable resources and ideas for incorporating fruits and vegetables into everyday meals. By celebrating National Watermelon Month and National Grilling Month with these delightful suggestions, The Produce Moms encourages healthy eating while bringing joy and flavor to the summer season.