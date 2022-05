Life.Style.Live!

Tips on creating a family-friendly space with Wickerworks of Brownsburg

Tammy Hession, owner of Wicker Works of Brownsburg shares how to create a family-friendly space to make new memories this Summer.

Hession helped Angela transform her space into a family area to hang around, watch TV, take a nap and enjoy each other’s company. She always works with clients to see how much space you have and what you are trying to achieve, and then helps make your vision come to life.

