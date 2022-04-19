Life.Style.Live!

Veteran TV personality Patty Spitler reveals she survived breast cancer

Longtime WISH-TV personality and fan favorite Patty Spitler announced that she has officially beat breast cancer on “Life.Style.Live!” Tuesday.

This was her first time discussing her diagnosis publicly, and Spitler says when she was diagnosed, WISH-TV veteran meteorologist and cancer survivor Randy Ollis was the first person she confided in. The two have been friends for nearly 40 years.

During today’s interview Spitler shared her initial reaction to her diagnosis, why she’s opening up to the public now, her advice to the world and more.

