Watch holiday classics on the big screen at Merry Movie Nights

Get into the holiday spirit with eight winter classics as part of a new mini-movie series called, Merry Movie Nights!

Jessica Chapman, director of marketing for Heartland Film, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect to see during the series and to give host Randall Newsome a fun holiday movie quiz.

Both locations have fun winter activities to enjoy before the screening! There will also be free hot chocolate for attendees at all screenings.

Film Showing Dates:

December 1 & 2 at the Historic Athenaeum (also home to the new Christkindlmarkt)

December 15, 16, 17 & 18 at Arts for Lawrence’s Theater at the Fort (next to Winterfest with outdoor ice skating, music and a market)

Special Dates:

December 1 screening of It’s A Wonderful Life will kick off with an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest

December 2 screening of A Christmas Story will have Santa on the Red Carpet

December 16 will be a Sing-Along screening of White Christmas

About Heartland Film:

Heartland Film is a nonprofit arts organization that runs the 11-day Heartland International Film Festival in October, the Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival in July, and other year-round programs. sed in Indianapolis, Indiana, Heartland Film was founded in 1991 with the mission to curate, promote and celebrate thoughtful and engaging films from diverse perspectives. The films we select and exhibit – whether they inspire conversation, ignite imagination, or shift perspectives – all have one thing in common: they are entertaining films that do more than just entertain.

For more information, click here and visit:

Social Media:

@HeartlandFilm @ ArtsforLawrence @athenaeumindy

