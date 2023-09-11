What you need to know about the nations number one courtroom show “Hot Bench”

Courtroom reality show “Hot Bench” returns for another season.

The hit show airs on MyINDY-TV 23. The show differs from other successful courtroom reality shows by having three different judges on the bench.

Judge Michael Corriero, Judge Yodit Tewolde and Judge Rachel Juarez listen to actual court cases and work together to reach a verdict.

Prior to joining “Hot Bench”, Judge Corriero served as a prosecutor in the office of Manhattan District Attorney Frank Hoganas a criminal defense attorney and a judge for 28 years in the criminal courts of New York State. For 16 years, he presided over Manhattan’s Youth Part, a special court he created in the Supreme Court of New York State designed to focus attention and scarce resources on young offenders prosecuted as adults pursuant to New York State’s Juvenile Offender Law.

Judge Tewolde was the host of “Making the Case,” a nightly criminal justice show on BNC, (now The Grio TV). She was also a host-contributor on “America’s Most Wanted” and the morning anchor for “Court TV” where she covered major trials across the country. A nationally renowned criminal defense attorney, Tewolde was the founder and managing attorney of her own criminal defense firm.

Judge Juarez is a graduate of Yale University and Stanford Law School. Following graduation from Stanford Law School, Juarez joined litigation powerhouse Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, where she gained considerable experience in all aspects of complex civil litigation with a specific emphasis in trial work.

“Hot Bench” can be watched Monday through Friday at noon on MyINDY-TV 23.