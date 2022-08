Life.Style.Live!

What’s the big deal about fiber?

How much fiber does one person need? Chef Wendell Fowler approximates 35 grams for men and 25 grams for women.

Today Chef Wendell whipped up two dishes for us that can help you get more fiber in your diet. The first is a salad and the second is a burrito. You can add tuna or salmon as well!

