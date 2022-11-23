Life.Style.Live!

Where you can find Santa as he tours city of Carmel

Santa will be making a return visit this holiday season with more tours and more opportunities to see the Jolly Old Elf and his friends from the Carmel Fire Department.

Tim Griffin and John Moriarty of the Carmel Fire Department along with the Grinch joined us Tuesday on Life.Style.Live! to discuss the City of Carmel Santa Tour, who’s involved and when/where you can find it.

The tours will begin on Sunday, November 27 and include 10 dates with 10 different routes through Sunday, December 18.

Each tour time will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For the latest updates on this year’s holiday activities and attractions and to follow Santa as he takes a journey around the City, follow Holidays in Carmel on Facebook!

You can also decorate your home along the route to show Santa your holiday spirit.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF CARMEL.