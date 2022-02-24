Life.Style.Live!

World Hearing Day spotlights critical hearing issues, innovations to help

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Each year, World Hearing Day is recognized on March 3 to raise awareness about how to prevent hearing loss and promote hearing wellness.   

The cost of hearing loss is high. Nearly 50 million Americans have hearing issues – yet, less than one in five of those with hearing loss wears a device. 

Shelby McCann, Au.D., doctor of audiology, and Christian Gormsen, president and CEO at Eargo, joined us today to discuss hearing wellness advice and the latest innovations to combat hearing loss.   

For more information, visit Eargo.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EARGO.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin ‘chose’ war

International /

NAACP to host ‘Treating Racism as a Public Health Crisis’ virtual forum

Medical /

Indiana reports 981 new COVID-19 cases; 40 more deaths

Coronavirus /

Arrest warrant offers more details on Vegas night club altercation for which 2 NFL players are facing charges

Sports /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.