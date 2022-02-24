Life.Style.Live!

World Hearing Day spotlights critical hearing issues, innovations to help

Each year, World Hearing Day is recognized on March 3 to raise awareness about how to prevent hearing loss and promote hearing wellness.

The cost of hearing loss is high. Nearly 50 million Americans have hearing issues – yet, less than one in five of those with hearing loss wears a device.

Shelby McCann, Au.D., doctor of audiology, and Christian Gormsen, president and CEO at Eargo, joined us today to discuss hearing wellness advice and the latest innovations to combat hearing loss.

For more information, visit Eargo.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EARGO.