World’s largest collector car auction Mecum Kissimmee to air on MotorTrend TV

Would you like a Lamborghini? How about a 1963 corvette?

More than 200 collectible cars are up for auction, all a part of the Mecum Auctions on Motor Trend.

Scott Hoke, host of Mecum Auctions on Motor trend, and John Kraman, commentator for Mecum Auctions on Motor trend, joined us today to share more about the Mecum car auction.

Mecum Kissimmee is the company’s largest auction annually.

Last year alone saw total overall sales from its 10-day duration reach $122.8 million—the highest single-auction total ever achieved in Mecum’s 34-year history.

This year, nearly a dozen private collections have already been consigned for the annual Kissimmee auction event, together comprising nearly 200 vehicles with about 150 to be offered at no reserve.

Among the wide-ranging selection is a never-driven 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo consigned From The Jackie and Gary Runyon Collection of more than 30 vehicles and the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 “Gulf One” from The John Justo Collection.

The ultra-rare Z06 is the most successful factory-backed production racing Corvette of the C2 era and bears one of only 14 regular-production Corvette serial numbers assigned specifically for competition.



More than 1,200 of the 3,500-plus coveted collectible cars hitting the auction block during Kissimmee will be highlighted during MotorTrend’s four-day live broadcast including:



-2016 Pagani Huayra with 725 miles, 1 of 100 produced;

-1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster;

-1957 Chevrolet Corvette Super Sport Show Car;

-2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale;

-1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing;

-2021 IsoRivolta GT Zagato;

-1994 Porsche 911 Turbo;

-and many more

A Mecum Auction will come to Indianapolis May 12-19. Click here for details.

To watch the broadcast visit, watch.motortrend.com.

