Be part of ‘The Great Spectacle in Racing’ and join IMS Safety Patrol

A safety and security official known as a "Yellow Shirt" works at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in this undated photo. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to be part of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” this year?

The Safety Patrol, also known as “Yellow Shirt,” is looking for members to join their team to ensure the safety of those in attendance at the motorsports events here at the “Racing Capitol of the World.”

The team is responsible for the essential event operations and helps deliver some of the most exciting events in the world at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Safety Patrol has been a part of IMS’ iconic history for more than 70 years.

Whether you are interested in working at the gates, in the stands or garages, directing traffic, or assisting in the suites, each role is crucial to the event’s success and enhances the experiences of thousands, IMS says.

The 108th edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” — the world’s largest single-day sporting event –will take place on May 26.

For those interested in joining, click here to learn more.