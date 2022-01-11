Month of May

IndyCar, F1 legend Montoya returning for 2022 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 22: NTT Indy Car series driver Juan Pablo Montoya (86) poses for a photo after qualifying for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 22, 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A racing legend will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Month of May.

Juan Pablo Montoya will race for Arrow McLaren SP in an effort to win his third Indianapolis 500. He will also race in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis held on the IMS road course earlier in the month. He competed in both events in 2021 with the team, finishing ninth in the Indianapolis 500 and 21st in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

Montoya won the Indianapolis 500 in 2000 with Chip Ganassi Racing and in 2015 with Team Penske.

“I’m excited to return to Indianapolis with Arrow McLaren SP and Mission, to once again compete in a race that holds a special place in my heart – the Indianapolis 500,” Montoya said in a news release. “I had a great experience with the team last year and look forward to building on the progress we made in 2021. I think we have a real shot at competing at the front of the field and challenging for the win.”

Montoya was the 1999 CART champion. He spent six years in Formula One, racing for Williams and McLaren. He also competed in NASCAR from 2006-14.