Legge, Rahal to practice Thursday in special session after Monday’s crash

Graham Rahal climbs out of his car during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis on May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will hold a special session practice on Thursday for two drivers ahead of Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, IndyCar announced Wednesday.

Graham Rahal, who drives Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsport’s No. 24 car, and Katherine Legge, who drives Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s No. 44 car, will practice at 4:30 p.m.

The practice will last 15 minutes.

The announcement comes after Legge and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsport’s Stefan Wilson crashed during Monday’s practice.

Wilson fractured the 12th thoracic vertebrae in his lower back and will undergo surgery for the injury.

The team announced Tuesday that Graham Rahal would drive in Wilson’s place during Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Graham Rahal is the son of Bobby Rahal, the co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. He was bumped out of the Indianapolis 500 field Sunday by his teammate, Jack Harvey, during the last lap of last-chance qualifying.

Each team will be allowed unlimited install laps within the time frame. They will not be allowed to stay on the track to cross the start-finish line and the Yard of Bricks, IndyCar said.