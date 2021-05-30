Month of May

LIVE: Daybreak is live at IMS for the Indianapolis 500

NTT Series driver Scott Dixon (9) goes down the front straightaway during the GMR Grand Prix on May 15, 2021, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Daybreak is live all morning along ahead of the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The entire News 8 crew is getting you ready for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

33 drivers will form the starting grid in an attempt to win the Borg-Warner Trophy. The field includes nine former winners.

Former winners starting on Sunday include:

  • Scott Dixon
  • Tony Kanaan
  • Hélio Castroneves
  • Ryan Hunter-Reay
  • Alexander Rossi
  • Takuma Sato
  • Juan Pablo Montoya
  • Simon Pagenaud
  • Will Power

Dixon, a six-time IndyCar Series champion and 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner, sits on the pole.

For the second year in a row, the race will not be blacked out on local television.

Race officials say the race, which is capped at 40% capacity due to pandemic-related health restrictions, has sold out of the 135,000 tickets that were available.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Gov. Holcomb says race day is ‘like Christmas morning’

Month of May /

Ed Carpenter prepares for 18th Indy 500

Month of May /

Veteran, rookie ‘milk people’ prepare for annual Indy 500 tradition

Month of May /

IMS president on fans’ return to Indy 500

Month of May /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.