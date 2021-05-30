LIVE: Daybreak is live at IMS for the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Daybreak is live all morning along ahead of the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.
33 drivers will form the starting grid in an attempt to win the Borg-Warner Trophy. The field includes nine former winners.
Former winners starting on Sunday include:
- Scott Dixon
- Tony Kanaan
- Hélio Castroneves
- Ryan Hunter-Reay
- Alexander Rossi
- Takuma Sato
- Juan Pablo Montoya
- Simon Pagenaud
- Will Power
Dixon, a six-time IndyCar Series champion and 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner, sits on the pole.
For the second year in a row, the race will not be blacked out on local television.
Race officials say the race, which is capped at 40% capacity due to pandemic-related health restrictions, has sold out of the 135,000 tickets that were available.