LIVE: Daybreak is live at IMS for the Indianapolis 500

NTT Series driver Scott Dixon (9) goes down the front straightaway during the GMR Grand Prix on May 15, 2021, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Daybreak is live all morning along ahead of the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The entire News 8 crew is getting you ready for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

33 drivers will form the starting grid in an attempt to win the Borg-Warner Trophy. The field includes nine former winners.

Former winners starting on Sunday include:

Scott Dixon

Tony Kanaan

Hélio Castroneves

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Alexander Rossi

Takuma Sato

Juan Pablo Montoya

Simon Pagenaud

Will Power

Dixon, a six-time IndyCar Series champion and 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner, sits on the pole.

For the second year in a row, the race will not be blacked out on local television.

Race officials say the race, which is capped at 40% capacity due to pandemic-related health restrictions, has sold out of the 135,000 tickets that were available.