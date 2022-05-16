Month of May

Rahal: ‘I couldn’t see my front wheels’ during rain at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wet Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway produced a chaotic GMR Grand Prix.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal stopped by the News 8 studios to discuss the race, which was the first race to be affected by heavy rain since the introduction of the aeroscreen in 2020.

“I couldn’t see my front wheels,” Rahal told Sports Director Anthony Calhoun. “That’s not an exaggeration.”

Rahal said he had to look around the track for clues on when to brake.

“I’m looking up just to try to see the bridge as it goes by to know that I need to start braking,” said Rahal. “It got bad enough, for me at least, at the end of the race so that I couldn’t even see the walls to my side.”

The race had its start time altered due to weather. Originally scheduled for 85 laps, only 75 were completed before a two-hour time limit was reached.

The race was won by Colton Herta.

The next race is the Indianapolis 500, scheduled for May 29.

Rahal will be joining us throughout the Month of May as our driver-analyst, providing insight into what drivers are experiencing at IMS.