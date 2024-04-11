Rain washes out day two of Indy 500 Open Test

An Indianapolis Motor Speedway Flag is displayed behind a glass window with raindrops during a rain delay at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second year in a row, day two of the Indianapolis 500 Open Test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a washout.

“As rain showers continue to move through the Indianapolis area, day two of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Indianapolis 500 Open Test has been canceled, concluding the test,” IndyCar officials said in a release.

During day one on Wednesday, rookie orientation and veteran refresher laps were completed. Combined, thirty-four drivers turned a total of 1,327 laps.

One of the rookies on track Wednesday was 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champ Kyle Larson, who completed orientation and posted the second-fastest lap in morning practice, 226.384 mph (tow). Only Josef Newgarden, at 228.811 mph, was quicker.

Teams will return to IMs on Friday, May 10 for practice and qualifying ahead of the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 12.

Practice for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to begin on May 14, with the race set for Sunday, May 26.

