Rain brings early end to Indy 500 Open Test

Rain is seen on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway logo on September 8, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Day Two of the Indy 500 Open Test was canceled due to rain. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring showers have washed away all hope for a second day of testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Due to rain in the Indianapolis area on Friday, Day Two of the Indy 500 Open Test has been canceled, concluding the test.

During Day One on Thursday, 33 drivers combined to turn a total of 3,522 laps in sessions that featured extended hours in anticipation of a Friday washout.

Teams will return to IMS on Friday, May 12, for practice and qualifying ahead of the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13.

Cars will return to the famed IMS oval the following week, with the practice for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 set to begin Tuesday, May 16.

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28.

The next event on the IndyCar schedule is the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on April 30 at Barber Motorsports Park.