Traffic, parking restrictions announced ahead of GMR Grand Prix

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Race fans heading to the GMR Grand Prix Saturday should be aware of road closures and parking restrictions.
The Speedway Police Department says the changes will help with safety and security.
The race is set to begin at 3 p.m. and road restrictions will go in effect one hour prior.
SPD says Georgetown Road will close south of 25th Street and no vehicles will be allowed on the roadway. If you have a placard and usually enter Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Gate 7, you will now have to enter through Gate 2 on 16th Street or Gate 10 on 30th Street.
Drivers will also not be able to turn onto Georgetown Road from McCray Street, 24th Street or other roads in the area. Georgetown Road is expected to remain closed until an hour after the race.
Drivers will also not be able to drive on a portion of 16th Street an hour before the race until approximately an hour after the race. The street will be closed from Olin Avenue on the east to the roundabout on the west.
SPD also listed parking restrictions for the race. Police say there will be no parking on the south or east sides any street ranging from 25th Street to the north, Georgetown Road to the east, Lynhurst Drive to the west and Crawfordsville Road to the south. Those restrictions are in place from 6 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Also from 6 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Saturday, police say there will be no parking allowed in these locations:
- On both sides of Speedway Drive from Lynhurst Drive to Cord Street
- On both sides of N. Auburn Street from 10th Street to Speedway Drive
- On both sides of 25th Street from Lynhurst Drive to Philwood Street
- On both sides of Lynhurst Drive from 10th Street to 26th Street
- On both sides of Cord Street from 16th Street to Speedway Drive
- On the south side of Speedway Drive from Lynhurst Drive to Cunningham Road
- On both sides of 20th Street from the American Legion parking lot west to Crawfordsville Road (S.R. 136) and the entire 20th Street Court
- On the west side of Winton Avenue from Crawfordsville Road (S.R. 136) to 20th Street
- On both sides of Auburn Street from Crawfordsville Road (S.R. 136) to 25th Street
- On both sides of 22nd Street from Lynhurst Drive to Main Street
- On the west side of Allison Street from 22nd Street to Winton Avenue
- On both sides of 16th Street from Biltmore Street to Cunningham Road and continuing on both sides of Cunningham Road to Crawfordsville Road (S.R. 136)
- On the north side of Meadowood Drive from Lynhurst Drive to Parkwood
- On both sides of 26th Street from Lynhurst Drive to Moller Road
- On the east side of Winton Avenue from 16th Street to Crawfordsville Road (S.R. 136)