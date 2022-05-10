Month of May

Traffic, parking restrictions announced ahead of GMR Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 14: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, during the running of The Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on August 14, 2021 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Speedway, IN (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Race fans heading to the GMR Grand Prix Saturday should be aware of road closures and parking restrictions.

The Speedway Police Department says the changes will help with safety and security.

The race is set to begin at 3 p.m. and road restrictions will go in effect one hour prior.

SPD says Georgetown Road will close south of 25th Street and no vehicles will be allowed on the roadway. If you have a placard and usually enter Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Gate 7, you will now have to enter through Gate 2 on 16th Street or Gate 10 on 30th Street.

Drivers will also not be able to turn onto Georgetown Road from McCray Street, 24th Street or other roads in the area. Georgetown Road is expected to remain closed until an hour after the race.

Drivers will also not be able to drive on a portion of 16th Street an hour before the race until approximately an hour after the race. The street will be closed from Olin Avenue on the east to the roundabout on the west.

SPD also listed parking restrictions for the race. Police say there will be no parking on the south or east sides any street ranging from 25th Street to the north, Georgetown Road to the east, Lynhurst Drive to the west and Crawfordsville Road to the south. Those restrictions are in place from 6 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Also from 6 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Saturday, police say there will be no parking allowed in these locations: