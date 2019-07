INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following a Friday morning shooting on the city’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South Sheffield Avenue at approximately 4:15 a.m.

Police were called to the scene for a report of a person shot. After arriving on scene, a male victim was found who had been shot outside.

The victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.