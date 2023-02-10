Indiana News

1-year-old dies after found unresponsive at home near Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 1-year-old is dead after police located the child unresponsive Wednesday morning at a residence near Hagerstown, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says.

In the early morning hours Wednesday, police responded to an unknown problem in the 4000 block of North Brick Church Road. That is in a rural area southwest of Hagerstown.

Police located a 1-year-old child unresponsive at the residence. First responders assisted in the child’s life-saving measures and were transported to Reid Health Hospital. The child was transferred to Payton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, police say.

The child later died at the hospital.

Two adults and two other children were inside the home at the time, police say.

Police did not provide any names of the people involved. No arrest has been reported.

No further information was immediately provided.