$100K added to Delphi investigation reward fund

Abby Williams and Libby German. (Photos Provided)
by: Adam Staten
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – More money has been added to the Delphi double murder investigation reward fund, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said $100,000 was anonymously donated, bringing the total amount in the fund to $325,000.

The bodies of Abigail Williams and Liberty “Libby” German were found in the woods near a trail in Delphi, Indiana on Valentine’s Day 2017.

No arrests have been made in the case as their murders remain under investigation.

ISP says the $325,000 will go to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact law enforcement at 844-459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com

