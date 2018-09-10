2 boys rescued from Fall Creek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters rescued two children from the rain-swollen Fall Creek on Monday night.

Two passersby on a trail along the creek noticed the children about 6 p.m., said Rita Reith, a spokeswoman for Indianapolis Fire Department. The rescue occurred near the intersection of East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, Allisonville Road and Binford Boulevard.

A 13-year-old boy was on a low-head dam. Rescuers threw a rope to him, and he walked to shore, Reith said.

The second child, a boy whose age was not immediately known, was hanging onto a tree branch hanging over the water. Rescuers threw a rope to him and pulled him in.

Both boys were taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Reith said the creek, which was deeper and moving faster from recent heavy rains that were the remnants of Hurricane Gordon, was probably attractive to the boys.

“There is absolutely no reason they should have been in this water today, but they were,” she said.

Reith said the rescue of both boys was completed in about 25 minutes.