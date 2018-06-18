35-year-old apparently shot dies at former condo complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Authorities have identified the 35-year-old man who died after he was found apparently shot Sunday at a former condominium complex on the city’s northeast side.

The cause and manner of death for Anthony Eldridge was not yet available, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday to the area of North Brentwood Drive and Essex Court on a report of a person shot. It’s the former Towne and Terrace Condominiums, located near East 42nd Street and Post Road.

IMPD said Monday that officers arrived and began canvassing the neighborhood. An opened door to a vacant apartment was soon discovered as was a man who appeared to have been shot. Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead on scene.

Police have not disclosed any possible motive or suspects for the homicide.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.-262-8455.