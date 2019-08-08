A few storms Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Should stay sunny through the rest of the morning and through the afternoon.

A few showers and storms will develop later on Thursday evening with some turning strong to maybe severe with the main threats being damaging winds and hail. Highs will warm to the upper 80s to nearing 90 Thursday afternoon. Tonight, showers and storm activity will die down and most spots will cool to the mid-60s.

Friday will be a fantastic day with highs in the lower 80s with low humidity levels and lots of sunshine! The quiet weather will continue through the weekend with highs slowly warming to the mid-80s Saturday. Skies will remain sunny with comfortable conditions. Sunday will be another beautiful day with highs warming a bit more with spots heating up to the upper 80s.

Monday hold our next chance of a few spotty storms possible. Highs will warm to the upper 80s with rising humidity levels. Better chance of scattered storms through midweek with highs cooling to the lower to mid-80s.