A look at the dirt track at IMS

This week on Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles takes you behind the scenes of The Dirt Track at IMS, a quarter-mile dirt oval located just inside Turn 3 of the famed racetrack.

While parts of this track are permanent, the aspects that make it an event worthy of the Racing Capital of the World are not.

Boles offers an inside look at the track prep, grandstands, lighting and pits that have to be created in order to host the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech in honor of Bryan Clauson, who lost his life in a racing accident in 2016 and saved several lives by being a registered organ donor.

Taylor McLean, sister of Bryan Clauson, joined Daybreak to speak about the Driven2SaveLives campaign.