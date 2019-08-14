A mild day with a stray storm chance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few spots waking up to morning fog and temperatures in the upper 60s. Fog should lift late morning with temperatures climbing through the day. Highs will warm to the lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky. A few showers are possible later Wednesday afternoon. Lows Wednesday night will fall to the mid-60s.

On Thursday, another day with an isolated shower chance through the afternoon with highs a little cooler in most spots in the lower 80s with some locations in the upper 70s. Isolated rain chance continues through the end of the week and through the weekend with highs soaring to the mid to upper 80s by Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will also increase through the weekend as well.

Scattered shower and storm chances arrive early next week with highs in the mid-80s.