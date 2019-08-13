A muggy day with a stray shower

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Very warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the mid-70s. A few lingering showers through the day with plenty of dry time through the afternoon hours.

Highs will cool to near seasonal with most spots in the lower 80s. On Tuesday night, we’ll clear it out with lows falling to the upper 60s.

Wednesday should be a mainly dry day with highs cooling to the lower 80s. There could be an isolated shower through the day, especially in northern Indiana. Thursday will be running even cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mixture of some sun and clouds.

Friday highs will slowly rebound to the lower 80s with lots of sunshine. Next chance of rain and storms arrives this weekend with highs also warming to the mid 80s