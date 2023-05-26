All INdiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: The Northwood Podcast

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love.

This week we are featuring The Northwood Podcast. The Northwood Podcast flows from the conviction that the world needs more love, justice, and hope in it. It is produced by Heath Jones, pastor of Northwood Christian Church, who hopes to bring a message of hope and liberation for the needy and downtrodden. Take heart! Hold fast to hope! Love will win out in the end!

The All INdiana Podcast Network is a great place to find shows about everything from News, Sports and Weather to Gardening, Fitness, Health, and more!

