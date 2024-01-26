All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: In the Community

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you'll love.

This week we are featuring the IN the Community podcast. Coming up on April 8, an event on the scale of 8 super bowls in one day will be happening, and central Indiana will be one of the best places in the world to see it. The path of the total solar eclipse will be directly over Indiana, plunging most of the state into darkness for several minutes. Eclipse watchers from around the world will converge here. Here at WISH-TV we’re producing some special eclipse content and sharing it with you as special bonus episodes. We don’t want you to be left in the dark when this once in a lifetime event happens “IN the Community”.

