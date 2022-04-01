All Indiana

’25 WORDS OR LESS’ holds contest with cash prize for fans

“25 WORDS OR LESS” fans, it’s time to test your word skills! The show is holding an exciting contest for fans during the entire month of April!

Friday, during “All Indiana” “25 WORDS OR LESS” host Meredith listed five words and to enter the contest, you can go to the show’s website and enter up to 15 clues for the 5 words. That’s three clues per answers.

The best clues from each market will win a prize of $1,000.

The five answers Meredith listed today are:

Dad Bod Senior Moment Nachos Brain Freeze Hustle

About 25 WORDS OR LESS:

“25 WORDS OR LESS” is the show where every word counts! Two teams (one celebrity, two contestants) play against one another to get to the bonus round and the chance to win $10,000! The team that gets to the bonus round comes back to play the next day even if they don’t win the 10K. The amount of winnings depends on their gameplay!

To enter the contest visit, 25words.com/contest.