Actor Greg Grunberg talks The CareGiver Series

(Provided Photo by/Greg Grunberg)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Actor and producer Greg Grundberg join “All Indiana” to promote Rare Disease Awareness Day and to talk about his online series about the lives of patients and caregivers in the epilepsy community.

Grunberg is best known for his roles in Star Wars, Star Trek, Heroes, and Alias, but the part closest to his heart is that of father, caregiver and advocate for people living with epilepsy, including his son Jake.

Rare Disease Awareness Day is Feb. 28, and viewers can watch season one of The CareGiver Series online.

