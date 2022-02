All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Anneliese and Ali

Today’s All Indiana Artists are Anneliese and Ali.

They’re two of our favorites and have performed on “All Indiana” several times, always bringing a calming influence through their connection to their music and to each other.

The duo evokes a pop, country and Americana style.

Today they performed, “Poetry,” a song so popular with their Facebook fans, that they all pitched in to pay the cost of professionally recording it.