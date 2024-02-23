All Indiana Artist: Russ Baum

Russ Baum – All Indiana Artist that aired Friday 2/16

Russ Baum is a talented musician represented by MOKB Presents. He joined us as today’s All-Indiana Artist!

He’s known for his soulful performances and heartfelt lyrics, blending folk, country, and Americana styles.

