All Indiana Artist: Russ Baum

Russ Baum – All Indiana Artist that aired Friday 2/16

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Russ Baum is a talented musician represented by MOKB Presents. He joined us as today’s All-Indiana Artist!

He’s known for his soulful performances and heartfelt lyrics, blending folk, country, and Americana styles.

Nora Reese, a 17-year-old musician from Fortville, Indiana, draws inspiration from her family, nature, and her love for music.

She’s passionate about storytelling through her songs and shares her journey on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

