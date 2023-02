All Indiana

Author talks about being descendent of President James Madison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman who’s a descendant of James Madison, a founding father and the fourth U.S. president, visited “All Indiana” on Monday to talk about her book.

Bettye Kearse is also the descendant of an enslaved woman, an African slave owned by Madison.

In her 2020 book, “The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family,” Kearse shared her family story and the consequences of telling the whole truth.