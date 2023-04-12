Author uses her story to encourage children to chase their dreams

“I Believe in Me. Do You Believe in You?” encourages children to go after their dreams, helping them to create a narrative of belief in themselves.

The reader discovers that in order to accomplish their dreams, they must begin with a deep belief in their ability to succeed, and then take the necessary steps to accomplish their dreams.

The author’s goal is to inspire generations of believers to dream big and live the life of their dreams.

Author Christina Cewe joined All Indiana to talk about being an American Idol Alumna from Season 1 and tout her new book.