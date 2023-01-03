All Indiana

Carl Erskine film, ‘The Best We’ve Got’ to show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carl Erskine is the last of the Brooklyn Dodgers’ Boys of Summer. His story will be showcased in a film called “The Best We’ve Got” this week in Indianapolis!

It’s happening at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Documentarian, Ted Green, joined All Indiana to provide a little insight about Erskine and the film.

“Carl Erskine is a lifelong Anderson, Indiana resident. He played during what’s likely the most colorful and transformative era of baseball, what they call ‘the golden age.’ He threw two no-hitters (and) he set a world series strikeout record. Now at 96, he is the last man standing of those Brooklyn Dodgers’ Boys of Summer, but really where his impact has been most felt has been off the field in terms of human rights, both with diversity. He was Jackie Robinson’s best friend on that team,” Green said.

Those interested in seeing the film can purchase tickets here or at the Pacers box office. For more information about Erskine and the film, please watch the video above.