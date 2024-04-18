Carla Hall’s shares innovative oat recipes for a healthy lifestyle

Celebrity chef Carla Hall, renowned for her mantra to cook with love and live with joy, is sharing innovative recipes that extend the use of heart-healthy oats beyond breakfast to dinner and dessert.

Research has widely demonstrated that oats can lower cholesterol and aid in weight control. Hall, who currently hosts the MAX series “Chasing Flavor,” explores global culinary histories and the origins of beloved dishes.

With her extensive experience, including regular features on the Food Network, a seven-year stint as the host of “The Chew,” and authorship of several award-winning cookbooks and a children’s picture book, “Carla and the Christmas Cornbread,” Hall continues to influence the culinary world with her creative and health-conscious recipes.