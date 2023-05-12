CFA Society Indianapolis hosts 2023 Investment Forum at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With decorated degrees in computer science, software engineering and mathematics from one of America’s top science, technology, engineering, and mathematics colleges, Luke Zhang could have followed other young high-tech professionals to California’s Silicon Valley, the Great Northwest, or New England/New York City areas. Instead, the 2017 Rose-Hulman alumnus has become a rising star in Indianapolis’ growing tech community.

Zhang joins All Indiana’s join George and Cody to discuss the 2023 Indianapolis CFA Investment Forum event coming to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Tuesday, May 16. WISH-TV’s Emmy Award-winning sports director Anthony Calhoun will moderate the event.

The Forum joins minds from around the US to speak and share ideas on a variety of investment topics.