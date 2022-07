All Indiana

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fresh off of giving birth to a daughter, comedian Iliza Shlesinger is back on the road with her “Back In Action” tour. She’s got a new Netflix special coming out, a new book, and she’s also heading to Indy.

She’s appearing next Thursday at the Murat Theatre at Old National Center. She recently produced a film called “Good on Paper.”

You can find more information and purchase tickets here.