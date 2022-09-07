All Indiana

Dancing with Our Stars event to benefit Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County

Local professional dancers and some of Hamilton County’s most familiar faces will team up on Thursday night to compete in the annual “Dancing With Our Stars” event from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Noblesville.

It benefits Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County and the elderly, disabled, chronically ill and home-bound people in the community.

Beth Gehlhausen, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” along with Tim Griffin, Carmel Firefighter, and Natasha Cox, Dancing with Our Stars competitor, to give a preview of their performance and to discuss what you can expect the fundraising event.

This business-casual event features local professional dancers paired with some of Hamilton County’s most-recognizable residents competing for the ultimate prize of being titled “Dancing with Our Stars 2022 Champions.”

Audience members can also get into the action and vote for their favorite dancer or dancers to win the night’s People’s Choice Award. Each vote assists in bringing dancers closer to that title while supporting Meal on Wheels of Hamilton County.

Limited tickets are currently available. To inquire about tickets, donate or vote visit the Dancing with our Stars website.

For more information on receiving services or to volunteer, contact Meals on Wheels at 317-776-7159.