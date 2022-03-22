All Indiana

Debating the 40-hour workweek: Is it outdated?

The 40-hour workweek, it’s been America’s way of life for more than 80 years.

It even became law in 1938.

Now, some experts are saying the 40-hour workweek is a relic, outdated and a key cause of work burnout.

There are even studies that conclude “less is more” when it comes to how many hours a person should work each week.

Stephanie Bolster-McCannon, organizational psychologist and wellness coach, joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to break down why the 40-hour workweek is detrimental to both employers and employees, how many hours she thinks are best to work and more.

Watch the video above to hear from her.