All Indiana

Debating the 40-hour workweek: Is it outdated?

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

The 40-hour workweek, it’s been America’s way of life for more than 80 years.

It even became law in 1938.

Now, some experts are saying the 40-hour workweek is a relic, outdated and a key cause of work burnout.

There are even studies that conclude “less is more” when it comes to how many hours a person should work each week.

Stephanie Bolster-McCannon, organizational psychologist and wellness coach, joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to break down why the 40-hour workweek is detrimental to both employers and employees, how many hours she thinks are best to work and more.

Watch the video above to hear from her.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pfizer and Moderna push for 4th COVID shot, but their target groups differ

Coronavirus /

‘Queer Camp’ aims to provide camaraderie, safe space for LGBTQ youth

Multicultural News /

Braun walks back comments on interracial marriage

Indiana News /

First woman president of Indiana University makes ‘her-story’

Celebrating Women's History /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.