Dr. Conor Hogan: Social media, young adults and their mental health

(WISH) — The number of young adults experiencing major depression has skyrocketed in recent years, and suicide has jumped to become the second-leading cause of death in people ages 15-24.

Some might blame COVID-19 isolation, but, in fact, researchers are targeting social media as one factor for the mental health issues experienced by adolescents and young adults.

Dr. Conor Hogan, known as the world’s leading high-performance sociopsychologist, joined “All Indiana” live from Ireland on Monday to talk about the trend.